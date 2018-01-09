North Pole Is Melting, We Can Expect It To Be Gone By 2050 If Carbon Emissions Continue

The debate on whether there is or there isn’t a phenomenon called global warming has been talked about internationally. Even world leaders are passionate about making it work.

Last year, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the Paris Climate Change Treaty, many were astonished and it also sparked a bigger debate back at home into whether there’s any truth in the need to join in. According to The Guardian, Trump believes the Paris Climate Change is “not a good deal” and that he is willing to renegotiate the treaty. Unfortunately, if a nation backs out of the treaty, there’s no other way to join in.

Since the U.S. is one of the biggest contributors of carbon emissions, Trump’s decision has been extremely criticized to the point where U.S. scientists held a rally in Washington to raise awareness of global warming but at this point, it may be too late to do anything.

According to CBS News, scientists have found that the melting of the Arctic ice during summer has been at its highest in history.

“The pace of 21st century sea-ice decline and Surface Ocean warming is unprecedented in the last 1,500 years.”

The annual report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that the pace of ice melting is already that alarming. They said that the reports they gathered for 2017 have been way different than the Arctic’s behavior a decade ago.

The melting at the North Pole is the representation of the grave dangers of global warming. Brennan Linsley / AP Images

“What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic; it affects the rest of the planet. The Arctic has huge influence on the world at large.”

They noted that if gas emissions don’t go down at a faster level, we can expect the Arctic to be gone essentially by 2050. The scientists have found that there is a direct correlation between gas emissions, global warming, and the Arctic melting.

NOAA Acting Chief Timothy Gallaudet warns everyone about the event. He said that this should concern every human being since this is the place we live. If the Arctic ice completely melts away, we can expect water to run down the nations and this would cause great flooding.

Jeremy Mathis, head of NOAA’s Arctic research program, noted that the ice melting is a grave warning to everyone.