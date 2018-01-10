Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Reportedly Keeps Pregnancy Secret To Sell Photo Of First Child Herself

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has almost become an urban legend. One minute she appears to be very pregnant, the next minute she’s not. However, the secrecy of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s pregnancy is reportedly a part of her own plan. Will she finally admit her real status soon?

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old TV personality is still not ready to confirm all the whispers and speculations regarding her alleged pregnancy. The insider shared that Kylie Jenner “wants to keep the worst kept secret still very vague until she actually has the baby.”

The source alleged that not only does Kylie Jenner want to keep her pregnancy as private as possible before the arrival of the baby, but she also wants to sell the photo of her firstborn herself. “She doesn’t want anyone to get the shot of the baby because she would like to sell that photo and she doesn’t want it to be a part of the show until the baby is actually born,” the insider revealed.

Although Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight since she was 9 years old, fame is something that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not a very big fan of. In fact, the reported mom-to-be has noted multiple times in the series that being a public figure is not the life that she wanted. She has previously shared that if she can have it her way then she’ll live on a farm where she will be away from all the Hollywood scenes.

Dubbed as the “Social Media Princess,” Kylie Jenner’s social media accounts are filled with photos of herself looking glamorous and flaunting her expensive taste. However, the Life Of Kylie star revealed on her own reality show that the Kylie Jenner that her followers see on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter is not the real her.

Since the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is slowly catching up to Kim Kardashian when it comes to popularity, being in demand is not the only thing that they have in common. The source added that Kylie Jenner will follow her older sister’s approach in limiting her child’s appearance on their family’s reality television series.

our after party A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

But just like any other reports about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.