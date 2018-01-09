Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Engagement On Goop Magazine: ‘I Decided To Give Marriage A Go Again’

Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged! After much speculation, the Oscar-winning actress finally confirmed her happy news in a way only Gwyneth can–through her own lifestyle magazine, Goop! The Shakespeare in Love star posed with her boyfriend, Brad Falchuck, for the latest issue of her magazine.

In the magazine’s cover page, entitled “In Deep,” Gwyneth can be seen smiling with her boyfriend behind her, his arms wrapped around her. Though the photo didn’t exactly reveal an engagement, Gwyneth took to Instagram to promote her magazine and teased her fans with a ring emoji.

According to the Guardian, Gwyneth opened up in an in-depth interview inside the Goop issue. The 45-year-old actress, who described her separation from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014 as “conscious uncoupling,” said that she has finally decided to give marriage a second chance. She also called marriage as a “soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities.”

I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give [marriage] a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that [terrifyingly] are made possible by intimacy.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s divorce from Chris Martin was finalized in 2016. Their 13-year marriage produced two children: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Gwyneth first Brad Falchuk when she starred for a recurring role on Glee from 2010-2014. Brad, a successful TV producer, was working with the hit musical series at the time. The two have been dating for about two years now. Like Gwyneth, Brad is also divorced and has two children from his previous relationship.

Prior to the magazine’s release on Tuesday, Gwyneth and her new fiance released a joint statement to announce their engagement, USA Today reported. The couple stated that they “feel incredibly lucky” to have found romance at this point in their lives.

We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.

In November, Gwyneth posted a photo showing both her ex and new man together during their family Sunday brunch. She captioned it as “modern family.” Shortly after that, the actress even went on a vacation with Chris Martin and their two children, E! News reported. Despite their unconventional set-up, Gwyneth has previously stated that she hoped her healthy relationship with her ex-husband has contributed to the culture of divorce.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

The friendly exes are said to have moved on into “a new phase” of their relationship. Currently, Chris Martin is reportedly dating Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson.