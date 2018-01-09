Scott Disick Might Be Cheating On Sofia Richie, Famous Playboy Caught Kissing Another Woman

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship appears to be getting more and more serious by the minute, and everybody seemed to believe that the famous playboy has finally found his match. However, a new report revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted with another woman and even shared a kiss before parting ways.

The 34-year-old reality star and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing Scott Disick’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be in love in their recent outings.

Unfortunately for Sofia Richie, it seems that old habits die hard as Scott Disick was recently caught on a lunch date at a Los Angeles restaurant with an unknown brunette. To make things more intriguing, the father-of-three reportedly gave the woman a goodbye kiss, proving that she is not just a simple acquaintance.

But since this alleged “date” happened in a very public location, many were thinking that Scott Disick is not that stupid to be caught with another woman in broad daylight. There is a high chance that the woman is just a close pal and they were just catching up, or she could possibly be one of his business partners.

Earlier reports claimed that Scott Disick is finally ready to give up his playboy ways for Sofia Richie. Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that there is no hope for her ex to fix his life, but apparently, he is doing it now for the 19-year-old model.

The teenager’s dad, Lionel Richie, spoke out and shared his concerns about his daughter’s relationship with a much older man with a bad track record. The music legend has previously admitted that he was “scared to death” after learning Sofia Richie is dating the famous playboy with three children.

Despite all concerns, a previous report revealed that Sofia Richie is already falling hard for Scott Disick and believed that their relationship is the real deal.