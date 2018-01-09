Ariana Madix Opens Up About Past Abuse In A Relationship

Tonight on a new episode of Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix opened up about something that none of the fans knew about her. E! Online shared about how Ariana admitted to past abuse that she had to deal with from an ex. It wasn’t her current boyfriend Tom Sandoval she was talking about at all.

Ariana was talking to Lala Kent when she opened up about it all. She admitted that they were not having sex in their relationship. She went on to explain that she doesn’t want anyone touching her vagina at all. That is part of the reason that she isn’t having any sex with Tom.

Ariana Madix went on to share that someone in a past relationship was really mentally and emotionally abusive to her. This person would actually tell her that her vagina was “disgusting” and ask her why she wore certain things, plus give her a hard time about cellulite.

Because of this Ariana has always had self-esteem problems. The thing is you would never know if the way that she acts because she does a great job of covering it up. She admits that when she first started dating Tom she was so into the new relationship that she kind of forgot about it, but now things are coming back up and bothering her. So far, Tom Sandoval is sticking by her side through it all. Ariana has already made it clear to him that she doesn’t want to get married or want children, but he loves her enough he wants to be with her no matter what.

Lala Kent had some great advice for her about being able to love herself, but Ariana is going to have to make it through this one on her own. Now that the fans know more about her then it might make people be more understanding. She made sure to thank everyone tonight on social media saying, “It’s not easy to be completely vulnerable on national television and talk about the darkest parts of myself, but I’m so grateful for friends like @lala_kent. My struggle isn’t over. Thank you guys for sharing your stories and for being so kind.”

Fans are just going to have to wait and see if Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval can make it through. They seem to be doing besides the lack of sex in their relationship, but the preview for next week didn’t look promising. Don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.