‘The Little Couple’ Jen Arnold And Bill Klein Battle Against Discovery And LMNO’s Reality TV Dispute

The Little Couple is currently on a temporary break on TLC, but many fans are fearing for the future of the show after news of its lead stars, Bill Klein and Jen Arnold, being caught up in a legal dispute has emerged online. The stars of the hit reality series have reportedly filed a restraining order against the show’s producer, LMNO.

There were earlier rumors regarding The Little Couple cancellation after the show was previously caught up in a reality TV dispute between Discovery Communications and producer, LMNO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery Communications decided to cancel the series along with other reality shows in 2006 and sever its ties with LMNO due to an alleged commotion behind the scenes as well as fraud.

Years later, Discovery and LMNO are reportedly close to reaching a settlement in court, but The Little Couple Klein and Arnold were not too happy with it and are said to be refusing any deals from taking place just yet. Klein and Arnold have filed a restraining order against LMNO in order to prevent any potential transfers of intellectual property rights in the show.

The Little Couple received a response to their restraining order with LMNO stating that they have already reached a settlement in principle with the involved parties. Discovery also confirmed that all the parties involved are in “advanced settlement discussions,” but neither Klein nor Arnold were involved in the said discussions.

Court papers from The Little Couple Arnold and Klein show that they are refusing to back down without a fight because the producer, LMNO, was engaged in fraud, and therefore, has no right to reclaim intellectual property rights to the TLC reality drama and transfer such rights to Discovery. The latter, however, explained that both Arnold and Klein do not have any copyrights to the show and cannot complain about which company will own intellectual property rights to the series thereafter.

The publication notes that there hasn’t been a case wherein a reality show’s performers were able to take their rights back from a producer. With this in mind, many fans and loyal followers of The Little Couple are hoping that whatever decision will be reached in the near future, Klein and Arnold will remain in the reality series and the show will not be cancelled on TLC.