Ibuprofen — Painkiller Medicine May Lead To Male Infertility, Claims Recent Study

Ibuprofen is one of the most common drugs in the world. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is being consumed by hundreds of thousands to treat pain, fever, and inflammation. The pain, which Ibuprofen cures includes, migraines, body aches, rheumatoid arthritis, and painful menstrual periods. However, for men, ibuprofen compromises their ability to procreate.

Ibuprofen is sold under brand names including Motrin or Advil and is widely being regarded as an over-the-counter drug to cure almost all kinds of body pain. According to a recent study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), the world-famous pain-killing drug may have a negative impact on testicles of men.

According to the study, when athletes took Ibuprofen, a small sample of young men developed a hormonal condition, which usually begins, if at all, during middle age. This hormonal condition is reportedly linked to reduced fertility.

The study involved 31 men, age varies from 18 to 35 (men who had no fertility problems before entering the study). Few men received placebo, whereas others took 1,200 milligrams of ibuprofen every day in two 600 mg doses over a six-week period. The significance of the PNAS site stats that the above-mentioned study showed that the use of NSAID in selective transcriptional repression of endocrine cells in the testicles of young men.

The said repression elevates pituitary hormones that result in a state of compensated hypogonadism — a physical health disorder which is linked with reproduction.

“The study shows that ibuprofen use results in selective transcriptional repression of endocrine cells in the human testis. This repression results in the elevation of the stimulatory pituitary hormones, resulting in a state of compensated hypogonadism, a disorder associated with adverse reproductive and physical health disorders.”

Just after two weeks of the study, the researchers claim to have found a significant decrease in their sex hormone levels that included an 18 percent drop in free testosterone. Free testosterone and albumin-bound testosterone are also referred to as bioavailable testosterone. This is the testosterone that is easily used by a male body. As the study progressed, the free testosterone percent was claimed to decline.

The new study on ibuprofen is a continuation of research that began with pregnant women, according to CNN.

“This is timely work that should raise awareness of medication effects on men and potentially their offspring,” says Erma Drobnis, a professor who specializes in fertility.

Apart from having the negative impact on the testicles of young men, adverse effects of ibuprofen include dyspepsia, diarrhea, constipation, headache, hypertension, and in some adverse conditions it has increased cardiovascular risks.