Olivia Nova Dead At 20: Another Adult Film Actress Passes Away Following August Ames’ Alleged Suicide

Young adult film star Olivia Nova’s demise is quite unexpected and disturbing at the same time as it follows two other deaths in the industry, including August Ames who reportedly committed suicide.

The 20-year-old adult film actress from Minnesota passed away on January 7 in Las Vegas, a report from Hollywood Life stated. Cause of her death has yet to be revealed although it was clear that it was unexpected as her demise surprised many, including her former agency, L.A. Direct Models.

In a statement shared by XBIZ.com, a spokesperson from the company revealed their deepest regrets at her passing and shared kind words about her.

“While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” LA Direct Models’ rep said.

“Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

Based on the statement, her family has already been informed of her passing, which means she probably wasn’t home when it happened. Details of what killed her have yet to be revealed as no other information on the matter is available as of this writing.

Olivia Nova is the third adult film actress to die in just two months, according to Hollywood Life’s report.

In December, the Inquisitr reported about how 23-year-old August Ames committed suicide. Citing a suicide note she apparently left for her family in her car, the adult film star apologized to her family for giving up on life without revealing why she killed herself.

A month prior, she told her close friend and fellow performer, Keisha Grey, about her bout with depression in a series of heartbreaking messages.

However, many of her friends and family believe that she was pushed over the edge by bullies who accused her of homophobia for refusing to work with a “crossover” performer. In fact, her brother, James Grabowski, strongly believed that it was the reason why she committed suicide.

But while August Ames’ death had been the most talked about in the industry, she wasn’t the only one who died in the previous year.

According to the International Business Times, 31-year-old Yurizan Beltran, who is more popularly known as “Yuri Luv,” was found dead at her Los Angeles home on December 13, 2017, due to an apparent drug overdose.

After learning about Olivia Nova’s passing, fans and others who work in the business took to Twitter to express their sadness at the “all-too-common occurrence” in the industry.

