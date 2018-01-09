Duggar Family Finally Features New Baby Of Josh Duggar But Fans Focus On Jim Bob’s Ring Tattoo

Josh Duggar’s new baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, came into the world this fall. He is the fifth child of Josh and Anna Duggar and the first to be born after Josh’s 2015 scandal. The 29-year-old was ousted for having molested four of his sisters, actively using Ashley Madison, a web service for people looking to have extramarital affairs and his addiction to pornography. With the arrival of baby Mason into the world, Josh and Anna sought to get a second chance at being public figures.

The Duggar family announced the birth of baby Mason on their Facebook page with a blog post dedicated to the newest member of the clan, featuring Jinger and Jeremy, Jessa and Ben and Joe and Kendra wishing well for the eldest Duggar.

Since then, the family has rarely posted an update of baby Mason. Considering that Josh and Anna limited their social media engagement ever since the 2015 scandal, the fans of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting could not keep track of the new baby. In many of the posts that the Duggar clan made on Facebook, the fans began to clamor for more news about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s newest grandchild.

Finally, this week, the grandparents decided to feature Mason on their Facebook page. Jim Bob, who is very fond of his baby grandchildren, posed with him in the photo.

“Wow Mason is getting so big,” one fan commented. “What a cutie he is!”

Another one exclaimed, “He looks so much like Anna!”

However, soon the focus began to shift from the cute baby in the picture to something strange that Jim Bob was wearing on his left ring finger.

A fan asked, “Did Jim Bob get a new wedding ring?”

On his fourth ring finger, there is a dark, prominent band that the followers of the Duggar family have not seen before. His wedding band has been usually light in color so this change surprised the observers significantly.

Another fan inquired, “Is that a ring tattoo?”

“I am assuming it’s not because I don’t think the Duggars are “pro-tattoo” but it doesn’t look like a shadow either,” another conjectured. “Such a mystery!”

The Duggars are known for their conservative approach to dressing, which means that they limit their skin exposure, the kind of clothes they wear and how they choose to adorn themselves.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” Michelle wrote on a TLC blog. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any “defrauding” going on. My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled.”

While no member of the Duggar clan has a visible tattoo that the public knows of, Jill Duggar did get a non-permanent henna tattoo on her left hand.

Many of her Instagram followers were fans of this adornment.

“Love the henna, Jill!” One fan commented.

Mason Garrett Duggar, the fifth child of Josh Duggar, is now almost four months old.