‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 124 Spoilers: Frieza Betraying U7, Forming Alliance With U11’s Dyspo

The final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 already started in Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. The latest episode mostly focused on the epic fight between Vegeta and Jiren. With multiple spoilers already surfacing the web, most DBS fans are already aware what will happen next, including the potential betrayal of Frieza.

As Son Goku and Vegeta face Jiren, Frieza is currently dealing with the fastest warrior in all the universes, Dyspo. Despite having an advantage in terms of battle power, Frieza is noticeably having a hard time countering Dyspo’s unconventional attack strategy. As of now, Universe 11 holds the upper hand. Jiren easily defeated Son Goku and Vegeta in the previous episode while Toppo proved to be too much to handle for Son Gohan and Android 17.

With Universe 7 losing, Frieza might be considering changing his plans. In the spoilers posted by Ken Xyro, Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 will show the true color of Frieza. While fighting, he will be making a proposal to Dyspo of Universe 11. Frieza will agree to help them defeat Son Goku and Universe 7 if they promise to revive him using the Super Dragon Balls.

As everyone knows, Frieza isn’t an original member of Universe 7 team. However, after Majin Buu was unable to participate, Son Goku asked him to become their 10th member. In return, they will use the Dragon Balls to bring him back to life.

DBS Episode 123-126 spoilers. I do this for instagram, figured twitter could make use of these as well :3 pic.twitter.com/YXlykw3K2k — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 7, 2018

After seeing Jiren beat Son Goku and Vegeta, Frieza might have realized that they can’t win the Tournament of Power. His reason for joining the tournament isn’t for Universe 7’s sake but only to ensure his own survival. However, knowing Universe 11’s Pride Troopers, it’s very unlikely that they will be teaming up with an evil character like Frieza.

Also, according to Otakukart, Frieza might be only trying to fool Dyspo just like what he did to Frost of Universe 6. During those times, Frieza made everyone believe that he’s on the enemy’s side. However, after seeing Frost defenseless, he immediately attacked him and successfully knocked him out of the battle royal arena. Still, it remains unknown whether the same strategy will work on Dyspo.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.