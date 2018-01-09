Saoirse Ronan’s Best Actress Win In Golden Globes Sparks Oscar Win For Her And ‘Ladybird’

Saoirse Ronan has been one of the most promising actresses in her generation and Ladybird may be the gateway to her grabbing her first Oscar win.

This is not the first time the actress’s talent has been recognized by the academy. Ever since she was a child, she’s received nominations for her work, including Best Supporting Actress in Atonement in 2008. Ronan went on to play iconic roles in blockbuster films like The Lovely Bones where she won Best Performance by a Young Actor in 2010 and Hanna where she played an action superstar together with Eric Bana.

The 23-year-old Carlow-born actress also starred in Brooklyn where she played a young, aspiring Irish immigrant who went to New York. Brooklyn grabbed multiple nominations from BAFTA to the Golden Globe and the Oscars.

Over the course of Ronan’s career, she has been blessed with impeccable taste in choosing the right scripts and production to be involved in. Ronan may not have been in one of the multi-million dollar blockbuster films, but she, at her age, is already considered one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

According to the Independent, there is a high possibility of Ronan winning the Best Actress award. Though there are inconsistencies in Golden Globes winners and the Oscars, the winners at the Golden Globes are already considered the first bet.

Will Saoirse Ronan finally win her first Oscar? Jordan Strauss / AP Images

At the same time, it’s not just Ronan’s performance that the Academy can bet on since Ladybird is now one of the few movies that received 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The other film that had this record was Disney’s The Lion King.

Over the last two years, younger actresses have won the Best Actress award, including Brie Larson for her performance in Room and 2017 winner Emma Stone in their La La Land production.

For this year, Ronan is going head to head with Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins and of course, Meryl Streep. Margot Robbie is also said to be one of the actresses up for nomination for her work in I, Tonya.

However, even with the biggest names in the lineup, it is believed that Ronan is still the “leading best actress contender,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

As for Ronan, she would like to dismiss the thought since she said the Oscars are pretty unpredictable. She will have to see at the actual event what the results are.