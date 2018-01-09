Jennifer Aniston Was Reportedly Ready To Meet Angelina Jolie At The Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie both presented at the Golden Globes 2018 on January 7, which kept fans anxious about their possible meet-up 16 months after the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Both stars have been in the spotlight not just because they are famous, but also because of their high-profile relationship with the 54-year-old actor. However, it seemed that Jen was ready to meet Angie at the awards ceremony.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Jennifer Aniston was mentally ready in case she would be rubbing shoulders with Jolie, who was escorted by her son Pax, 14, at the awards show. According to the insider, the Friends alum was well-prepared in the event that there will be any “unsavory altercation.” Both of them were successful in keeping their distance from each other. Jen and Angie also attended the same after-party at the Golden Globes, which amazed most fans that they managed to be adult enough not to have any grubby encounter.

However, there was one famous star who was also at the awards show that reacted when Jennifer Aniston presented at the Golden Globes in front of Jolie. Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota Johnson, 28, was caught on camera with her reaction when she realized that Jen and Angie were too near from each other.

“Jen knew in advance that Angelina would be attending the Globes, so she was already prepared mentally to see her.”

Paul Drinkwater / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, 48, was married to Brad Pitt for five years until they divorced in 2005. None of them talked about the cause of their split, but there was a heavy media speculation that the actor cheated on Jen with Jolie, 42. Both of them admitted later on that they fell in love on the set of their 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, they denied the allegations that they did cheat on Jen.

According to Jolie, cheating is not her cup of tea and she can never wake up in the morning with the idea that she ruined someone’s relationship. Howbeit, some fans were not convinced by what she said and most of them still believe that Brangelina cheated on Jennifer Aniston. In the most unfortunate way, the power couple (Jolie and Pitt) has parted ways since September 2016. Angie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jennifer Aniston is currently married to actor-screenwriter Justin Theroux.