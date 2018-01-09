‘Sorry Bro,’ Coachella Bans Marijuana, But Offers Biggest Latino Lineup

Coachella is setting ground rules for this year’s festival. With the great debate on the use of marijuana, the festival is taking its stand against it.

According to Digital Music News, despite the legalization of marijuana for casual use in California, the music festival still decided to prohibit its use during the festival.

Though California already legalized weed, Coachella’s city, Indio still has the final say. Unfortunately for attendees who are looking forward to enjoying the festivities with marijuana, Indio has kept it illegal to use.

“Sorry bro. Marijuana and marijuana products aren’t allowed inside [the festival]. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes, we’ll update this answer.”

Meanwhile, the exciting music festival’s lineup seems to be promising. According to Remezcla, this will be the year when Coachella would host the biggest lineup of Latino artists like Los Blenders and Three Commons. All in all, there will be a total of 15 Latino performances in the mix. Though it seems like a lower ratio for Latino performances in California, a state that has a massive population of Latinos, it can still be counted as a win.

Cardi B also leads the lineup together with Kali Uchis, Ibeyi, Deorro, Princess Nokia, and Miguel. Los Angeles Pop artist The Marias will also be joined by Brazillian Boogarins and L.A. reggae group The Delirians.

The wider appreciation of Latino talent at Coachella validates the “longstanding segmentation in the industry that often pushes Latino artists to perform separate festivals.” Having Latino artists on center stage pushes that divide and encourages audiences as well as the mainstream producers to consider Latino talent.

Coachella tickets are now for sale but the event won’t take place until April 13-15 and April 20-22.

Aside from tickets, Coachella tells ticket-buyers to revisit the option for a camping spot since they “aren’t sold separately.” According to their FAQ, ticket-buyers have to make sure that their purchases are correct because the tickets are non-transferable. For those who have already purchased a ticket, they can go back to their online ticket store and add in an option for the camping spot “while supplies last.”

Here’s an alphabetical lineup of every performer (as of Jan. 2), Digital News noted.