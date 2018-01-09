Bryan Box Of ’13 Reasons Why’ Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From The Elderly

Bryan Box of 13 Reasons Why recently ended up getting arrested for allegedly stealing from the elderly. Us Weekly shared the details about what happened with this actor from the popular Netflix show. He was picked up for suspicion of stealing from and burglarizing elderly people in San Francisco. This has really surprised a lot of the fans of the show.

On the show, he played a high school student named Jamie Garrison. He did end up being arrested and charged with nine felony counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and theft by a caretaker of an elder. He had this job working with the elderly as a caretaker before he got the job on 13 Reasons Why. Box had worked at several various Marin County residences taking care of the elderly.

The crimes all allegedly happened September 22 to November 7. It is being reported that he would go back and talk to the people he used to work with and would explain to them all about his acting career. He would be nice to them and give them small gifts and then the next thing you know Bryan Box would end up stealing things from him. It sounds like they trusted him so they probably never had any idea what was coming when he took their stuff.

One of these burglaries was a huge one with about $50,000 worth of stuff missing. Bryan Box was behind bars on a $250,000 bond but has bonded out now. There is nothing from him yet giving his side of the story. The fans would really like to hear from him.

Even though 13 Reasons Why is coming back, there hasn’t been any confirmation of if Bryan Box will be on the next season or not. Selena Gomez hasn’t shared her thoughts on his arrest yet either.

13 Reasons Why will be returning for another season on Netflix, but it doesn’t sound like Bryan Box will be around for the show. This show is so popular that you can assume it will be back for several seasons in the future. This show is loved by many, but some also feel like it isn’t the best way to put suicide out there when a lot of teenagers are watching the show.