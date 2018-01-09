Kendall Jenner Acne Problem: Model Reveals Skin Condition Ruined Self-Esteem, Here’s How She Deals With It

Kendall Jenner may have started her career as a reality star but she has definitely expanded her brand and made a name for herself as a model. Although she has all the qualities to be successful in her line of work, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that her acne problems have definitely affected her confidence.

The 22-year-old fashion model and television personality recently attended the Golden Globes 2018 event, where she looked beautiful and confident while strutting her stuff on the red carpet. However, it wasn’t Kendall Jenner’s stunning black gown, flawless hair, and long legs that grabbed everyone’s attention, it was her obvious acne marks.

Kendall Jenner has never hidden the fact that she has been struggling with the skin condition since she was in her early teens. The reality star-turned-model even discussed the issue on her blog before, saying, “[acne] completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them.” She then added, “Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”

Although her acne problems have been giving her troubles for a long time, Kendall Jenner may have finally realized that she should not allow it to control her life. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would usually try to hide her face in an effort to avoid criticism for having acne, she recently chose to just go out there and embrace her flaw at the Golden Globes 2018.

As expected, internet trolls started to make fun of Kendall Jenner’s photos at the event, zooming and highlighting her acne marks. But there were also people who praised the model for inspiring them to always be confident despite the circumstances.

One fan tweeted Kendall Jenner, “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied with an encouraging message, “never let that sh*t stop you!”

Kendall Jenner was the world’s highest-paid model in 2017, earning a whopping $ 23 million for that year, so a little acne will certainly not bring her down.