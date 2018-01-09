‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller’s Multiple Courses In Prison A Scam, Says Former Inmate [Rumors]

Abby Lee Miller has been quite productive in jail. The former Dance Moms star and ALDC owner reportedly accomplished multiple courses while serving her 366-day sentence at the FCI Victorville. However, a former inmate claimed that the mentioned classes are a “complete joke.”

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the Abby Lee Miller’s multiple courses behind bars are a scam. Apparently, a former inmate told the webloid that the classes completed by the 51-year-old choreographer are not a big deal.

According to the unnamed source, those classes were considered a mere joke by the attendees. The webloid also noted that such courses were being taught by fellow inmates because the facility currently has no officer-in-charge at the education department.

“These classes are required classes and taught by other inmates because Victorville has no officer right now in the education department,” the former inmate revealed.

The same source added that the classes allegedly completed by Abby Lee Miller are important to the Bureau of Prisons and Department of Justice. Apparently, these courses will show the outside world that they are trying to rehabilitate the prisoners.

Although the former Dance Moms mentor seemed very proud of her accomplishment in jail, the former inmate reiterated that it’s “super easy” to get the job done, adding that finishing the course doesn’t mean she learned anything from it.

In addition, the former prisoner told the webloid that the warden had the courses offered to Abby Lee Miller so that she can fulfill her “performance plan.”

“It’s all a set up. The inmates teach the class and sign in their friends who may or may not show up. So it’s super easy to get these done.”

Last week, the former Dance Moms instructor took to Instagram and proudly shared her accomplishments with her followers. The Pittsburgh native proudly announced that she successfully passed two courses, which she has been taking since she started serving her sentence.

According to Us Weekly, Abby Lee Miller completed a Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in Personal Finance. She also finished her Adult Continuing Education class and earned a certificate in Real Estate.

Apparently, the former Dance Moms star will now be recognized in the Finance and Real Estate industry once she was released from jail. Both diplomas were issued on December 15, 2017.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Abby Lee Miller already has a tentative release date. According to Entertainment Weekly, the controversial choreographer might be released on June 21, 2018.