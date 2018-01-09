Mariah Carey Reportedly Plans To Buy Own Engagement Ring For Bryan Tanaka’s Proposal [Rumors]

Mariah Carey is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Bryan Tanaka to the next level. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress is allegedly looking forward to marrying her much-younger boyfriend, but wants to make sure that she’ll get the engagement ring she deserves.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 47-year-old singer is keen on tying the knot with the 34-year-old backup dancer. According to the webloid, Mariah already “made her intentions to get married very clear” to Bryan during New Year’s Eve.

A source told the outlet that Carey is so determined to have a perfect wedding, so much so that she is willing to shell out a big amount of money just to make it happen.

Apparently, Mariah plans to buy her own diamond engagement ring for Bryan’s wedding proposal. The webloid claimed that the “We Belong Together” singer doesn’t want her boyfriend to buy the ring because “she knows that he will not be able to afford the kind of ring she deserves.”

Interestingly, the same source added that such a move is part of Carey’s “scripted engagement” with Tanaka.

“She wants a scripted engagement and so that is what she is going to get.”

Mariah Carey, who has been in an on-off relationship with Bryan Tanaka, is reportedly head over heels in love with the backup dancer. Sources close to the singer told the webloid that she changes her attitude whenever she’s with her beau.

Apparently, Mariah “drops her diva attitude” when she’s with Bryan, which is allegedly a good thing for her team.

“Her team is happy because she is happy and when Mariah is not happy, no one around her is either.”

However, with the latest claims that Carey is planning to buy her own engagement ring, many are wondering if Tanaka is really a good influence on her.

It can be recalled that Bryan has been rumored to be living a fancy lifestyle because of the singer’s money. In a previous report on Life & Style, it has been alleged that the backup dancer has been spending money big time ever since he started dating Mariah.

There were also claims that Bryan “is trying to manage Mariah’s life and finances” and that “he’s digging into her millions as he does so.” Aside from that, it has been alleged that Carey is even paying Tanaka $12,000 a week for simply running her life.

So far Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have yet to comment on such claims.