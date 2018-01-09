Watch Alabama Vs. Georgia 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & National Championship Odds

Monday night’s sports schedule features the Alabama vs. Georgia live streaming online and televised National Championship Game coverage. It will be an all-SEC matchup as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs meet up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. With Alabama having played in the big game plenty of times, will Georgia have what it takes to pull off a major upset? Here’s the latest CFP game preview including odds to win, points total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch Alabama vs. Georgia live streaming online.

According to ESPN‘s game preview, the Alabama Crimson Tide will enter tonight’s matchup as the favorites by four points on the spread. They’ve gone just 6-7 against the spread this season over their 12-1 record. On the other side, Georgia is 13-1 overall with a 10-4 record ATS. The Bulldogs are +155 underdogs on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -185 favorite. For the points total, bettors are looking at 45.5 points as of this report. Alabama has averaged about 38 points per game this season with Georgia putting up 36.3 points a game on average. To get to this matchup, Alabama held Clemson to just six points, while Georgia outlasted the Oklahoma Sooners in a double overtime shootout, 54-48. Now they’ll play for all the marbles.

The @mbusa Road To Atlanta ends tonight. Who gets crowned kings of college football? pic.twitter.com/2c94zc0tpN — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2018

Both teams have won the big game before within the past 40 years. However, Nick Saban’s crew has the more recent experience. If Alabama wins tonight, they’ll capture their fifth college football championship in the past decade, further solidifying them as a dynasty in sports. For Georgia, this would be their first title since winning it back in 1980, and second championship overall.

Monday night’s Alabama vs. Georgia National Championship game gets started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be available on ESPN channel around the United States. Cable and satellite subscribers with ESPN can log into the WatchESPN website or any compatible apps to watch a live streaming feed online. WatchESPN is likely to have several different feeds available too.

Is this the beginning of a new rivalry between #GoDawgs and #RollTide ? https://t.co/uDOfjZ3iKW — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2018

For those who don’t have cable or satellite but want to see the game for free, a Playstation Vue or SlingTV free seven-day trial may be the best option. Both of these services have ESPN as part of at least one of their packages. PlayStation Vue offers ESPN on each of their four main channel packages. SlingTV offers ESPN as part of the Sling Orange channel lineup. See more details at the PlayStation Vue and/or Sling.com websites.