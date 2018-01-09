Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season, Episode 3: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Dates Get Furry And Ferocious [Rumors]

The January 15 episode of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season brings new group dates and a difficult one-on-one for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his remaining bachelorettes. Things have already been heating up as the ladies battle for Luyendyk’s affections and spoilers hint at more tense face-offs between the ladies ahead.

Episode 2 featured some drama and chaos ahead of the rose ceremony between two of the ladies and Bachelor spoilers previously revealed that Valerie Biles, Jenny Delaney, and Lauren Griffin would be eliminated. It may take a bit for the dust to settle after the tensions that circulated during the cocktail party, but there are new dates for Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the horizon and teasers hint at plenty of drama on the way.

The dates for Episode 3 will take place in Los Angeles and Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve reveal that Arie will go on two group dates and one individual date. Arie’s first outing is said to revolve around wrestling matches for the ladies, who will take on alter egos and be challenged to embrace some silliness in their quest for a group date rose. The battle is seemingly dubbed “Gorgeous Ladies of the Bachelor” and bachelorettes will face off in pairs until one ultimate winner is declared.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that Maquel Cooper, taking on the persona of “Lunch Lady” will square off against Bekah Martinez the “Sex Kitten.” Viewers will see “Gold Digger” Marikh Mathias face “Princess” Lauren Burnham, a battle that is said to get a bit racy, and Jacqueline Trumbull plays “Miss America” as she wrestles “Cougar” Krystal Nielson.

There is also a match between “Southern Belle” Tia Booth and “Bridezilla” Bibiana Julian. It seems that Tia and Maquel will be the last two standing, and Bachelor spoilers reveal that Booth will beat Cooper for the title of “GLOB” winner.

Lauren Schleyer gets the one-on-one date with Arie during this next show and Bachelor spoilers detail that they will go to a winery for their outing. Reality Steve’s spoilers don’t reveal anything specific about this date, but it sounds as if the sparks don’t fly between Luyendyk and Schleyer as Arie sends her home rather than give her a rose to keep her safe.

The other Episode 3 group date is dubbed “Best in Show” and features seven bachelorettes, Arie, and dogs. Just Jared shared some scoop from this outing just after it was filmed in September and it looks like everybody will have fun on this one. Bachelor spoilers reveal that everybody got dressed up, with Luyendyk in a tuxedo, and the group walked dogs through an outdoor mall. The group date also involved tricks from the sounds of things, as a sign that said “Arie’s Amazing Acrodogs” was spotted nearby.

Reality Steve reports that neither Seinne Fleming or Kendall Long got dates during Episode 3 and unfortunately, Brittany Taylor will head home at some point during this show due to the concussion she received during the Episode 2 demolition derby. As a result, there is only one elimination at the rose ceremony and Bachelor spoilers share that Bibiana Julian is the bachelorette who will be left without a rose.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is said to get engaged at the end of Season 22 and viewers will be anxious to see if Reality Steve’s spoilers about the finale are right. Check out ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season as it airs Monday nights to see if Luyendyk finally finds the woman of his dreams.