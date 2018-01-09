‘Overlord’ Season 2 English Dub Announced For Anime By Funimation – Number Of Episodes Confirmed In 2018

The Overlord Season 2 release date is about to descend upon the world and now the English dub has been announced by Funimation. This is big news since not even Crunchyroll has confirmed to be carrying the series yet.

Over on Facebook and Twitter, Funimation announced that they gained the English language license for international streaming.

“We’ll be SimulDubbing it!” Funimation said on their Facebook page. “Stay tuned for SimulDub date and time announcements coming soon!”

The Overlord Season 2 release date for Japan is January 9, 2018. The first episode actually received an early screening in Japan before Christmas last year, and there was an early broadcast on AbemaTV on December 30, 0217. Episode 1 has popped up on YouTube, but Funimation is the first legal streaming service to confirm they’ll be carrying Overlord 2 soon.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that Overlord Season 2 will not be two cours. The number of episodes was indirectly confirmed by information for the Blu-Ray/DVD box sets. According to The Fandom Post, there will be three volumes of Blu-Ray discs composed of 13 episodes. The first volume is coming out on April 25, 2018, the second volume is set for May 20, 2018, and the final third volume is scheduled for June 27, 2018.

That means Overlord Season 2 Episode 13 should air on April 3, 2018. Considering that author Kugane Maruyama’s original Overlord light novel series is up to Volume 12, Madhouse director Naoyuki Itou is expected to cover volumes 4 through 6 with the second season. If that turns out to be the case, then the second season will delve into a conflict with the lizard man heroes and the kingdom of Re-Estize.

Yen Press has been publishing the Overlord English translation for both the light novels and the manga. The English light novels are up to Overlord Volume 5, with the sixth volume planned for release on January 30, 2018. There are multiple fan translation projects that cover all of the available volumes. However, Skythewood has announced they have discontinued the fan English translation due to the Yen Press acquisition.

For those wanting spoilers for Overlord Season 2, previous articles from the Inquisitr have provided a summary of what happens next in the book series. The previous article also contains an interview with Kugane, who revealed some of his long-term plans for the light novel series. Stay tuned for more news about the Overlord anime!