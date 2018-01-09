‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Find Out Why Darlene Moves Back In With Her Parents

The Roseanne revival is set to hit the small screen in March, and fans are counting down the days until they see the Conner family again. In the new batch of episodes, fans will see that things have changed quite a bit for the family, especially Roseanne and Dan’s middle daughter, Darlene.

According to a Jan. 8 report by Pop Sugar, Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) will be moving back home with her parents in the Roseanne revival. When fans last saw Darlene she was newly married to her longtime boyfriend, David Healey (Johnny Galecki), and had welcomed her first child, a daughter named Harris. Now, Darlene will have two children, Harris and a son named Mark after David’s late brother and Becky’s husband. However, it seems that Darlene and David will no longer be together.

The report reveals that Roseanne revival viewers will see Darlene move back in with her mother and father just after a split with David. The fan-favorite couple was beloved by viewers during the original series, and it should be interesting to find out all of the reasons why the spouses decided to end their marriage. Some fans have speculated that perhaps Darlene will come out as gay, or that one of the two had an affair. There should be some good scenes between David and Darlene as actor Johnny Galecki has signed on to make some appearances as David in the new batch of episodes.

Meanwhile, Darlene is sure to have an interesting journey now that she and David are no longer together. It will likely be hard for Roseanne and Dan’s daughter to adjust to life without David, whom she’s shared so much with since she was just a teenager. In addition to Darlene’s heartache, her older sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson), will likely be going through some big changes of her own. Becky’s husband Mark, previously played by the late Glenn Quinn, will seemingly be deceased in the Roseanne revival, and Becky will be serving as a surrogate for another woman, played by Sarah Chalke, who previously played Becky in the original series during Goranson’s absence.

Roseanne fans can watch the revival when the new episodes begin airing on ABC in March.