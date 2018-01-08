Fans Cannot Get Over Kelly Ripa’s Amazing Legs As She Shows Them Off In Over-The-Knee Boots

It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa has one of the most envied bodies in all of Hollywood. And today on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of three gave all her fans a little something to talk about.

This afternoon, Ripa took to her popular Instagram account to share a boomerang from today’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. In the short little clip, Ripa can be seen with a gold baseball bat in her hands and a black hoodie that goes down to her upper thighs. To complete the look, Ripa is rocking a pair of sexy velvet over-the-knee heeled boots.

After less than hour of being posted, the video earned over 113,000 views and dozens of comments. The 46-year-old cleverly caption the photo to page homage to the hit Broadway show Kinky Boots.

“Seeing @jakeshears in #kinkyboots got me like……….”

According to the show’s website, Shears plays the role of Charlie Price in the production. The show kicks off tonight in New York City with an 8 p.m. performance and will be in New York on Broadway through August.

When choreographer Isaac Calpito caught wind of Ripa’s post on Instagram, he made sure to comment “werkkkkkk.” In response to the famed choreographer, Kelly simply replied “wurque” and again, Isaac playfully quipped back “dem boots doh.”

But Isaac wasn’t the only person who commented on Ripa’s latest post. Kelly’s one million plus fans also took to the photo after seeing Kelly is such a sexy outfit. Many of them couldn’t get over how amazing the mother of three looks in the boomerang.

“You look incredible!!!”

“Best legs ever!” another loyal fan said.

Other fans also were left wondering what the busy mom does in order to stay so fit. In a past interview with Shape, Ripa’s trainer Anna Kaiser dished on what the talk show host does on a weekly basis to stay fit.

According to her trainer, Kelly works out five days a week for 90 minutes per day in order to keep her incredibly toned figure. When the pair meets with each other, Kelly does every workout from strength to cardio to flexibility. In the interview, Kaiser also mentioned that Ripa is one of the most dedicated and motivated clients that she has ever had the pleasure of working with.

From her Instagram post, it’s clear to see that Ripa feels confident in her own skin and is not afraid to show off her rockin’ body.