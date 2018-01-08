‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra’s Dad Butch ‘Not Sober,’ Still ‘Struggling’

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has watched his father, Butch, struggle with addition issues most of his life. Tyler, who has faced his own personal issues, as well as his wife Catelynn Lowell’s issues, is said to still be trying to help his father live a sober lifestyle.

According to a January 8 report by Radar Online, Butch Baltierra is still “struggling” to stay sober. Although Tyler Baltierra’s father was sober while in prison, the Teen Mom OG grandfather is now realizing that life on the outside is hard while actively trying to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Although sources tell the site that Butch is not sober, insiders are revealing that things are nowhere near as bad as they used to be for Tyler’s dad.

Sources reveal that while Butch is still fighting to stay away from the temptation of drugs and alcohol, he is talking about his problems more openly. The insider reveals that the Teen Mom OG star sees someone whenever he needs to talk about his addiction issues. Baltierra is said to also be much more focused on his relationship with his family than he was in the past. However, Tyler would still reportedly like to see his father go to rehab.

During a new episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra tells his wife, Catelynn Lowell, that while his dad isn’t as bad as he used to be, he would still like to see Butch head to rehab to get more extensive help for his addiction problems, adding that he still has anger towards his father from the past.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Tyler’s wife, Catelynn, recently entered rehab before the holidays. Lowell had revealed to fans that she decided to seek inpatient treatment at a rehab facility for her depression and anxiety issues after spending an entire day contemplating suicide. Catelynn quickly entered treatment and was released just in time to spend the holidays with Tyler and their daughter, Nova. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell detoxed from marijuana while in rehab and is now trying to live a happier, healthier life in 2018.

