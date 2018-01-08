‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: Kim Zolciak Wants Another Baby With Husband Kroy Biermann And Fans Are Upset

Kim Zolciak may become pregnant sooner rather than later. According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is ready to welcome another child with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and after announcing the news during a recent appearance on The Steve Harvey Show, Zolciak is facing backlash online.

During the television appearance, the longtime reality star and mother of six said that she wants her husband to have his vasectomy reversed so that they can add to their already large family, which currently includes 20-year-old Brielle, 16-year-old Ariana, 6-year-old Kroy Jagger, 5-year-old Kash Kade, and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Kim Zolciak also told host Steve Harvey that she would like to enjoy the weeks that follow her potential seventh child’s birth because she hasn’t been able to do so in part due to her busy schedule. Unfortunately, not everyone has been on board with the reality star’s plan and many have accused her of failing to care for the six children she already has.

“Ugh. Enough. She doesn’t even take care of the kids she has now,” one person wrote on Facebook, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on January 8.

Another person added that for someone who doesn’t care for the children that they have, wanting more is an easy thing.

A third suspected that Kim Zolciak was trying to save her marriage from a potential divorce by adding to her family with Kroy Biermann. As the fan shared, Zolciak may be trying to keep Biermann from leaving her by locking him into tons of possible child support payments.

In addition to her ongoing role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak is also currently starring in her own spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, with husband Kroy Biermann and her six kids. As fans will recall, the spinoff started off as a wedding special that ultimately turned into a full-time series due to the special’s high ratings.

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV