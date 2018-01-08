WWE News: Reports Surface That Former World Champion Died In A Car Accident, But He Didn’t [Hoax]

The Internet is full of news that has no backing and no merit, but it unfortunately usually ends up being passed around and taken as truth. One of the biggest problems with social media is the “Celebrity Death Hoax” of which no one is safe and now, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has become its latest victim. Over the weekend, reports started going around that Sheamus had died in a car accident, but the truth is that he’s perfectly fine.

Over the years, numerous celebrities have had their deaths erroneously reported time and time again, but they are still alive to this day. Websites will start these reports and watch as their fake articles are passed around and end up going viral without anyone checking for validity.

Now, a former world champion and multi-tag team champion has become a victim of the celebrity death hoax and it was Sheamus. This weekend, there was a lot of chatter on Twitter and Facebook that there had been a horrible car accident and Sheamus passed away.

As a matter of fact, the rumors started being pointed at Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet as the one who started them, but that didn’t end up being the case at all.

According to PW Mania, the news of Sheamus being in a car accident and dying was nothing more than a hoax without any truth to it. Someone made up the rumor on Facebook and began having it passed around as confirmed by Satin, but he decided to touch on it to clear things up.

To all the people writing me about it, this Sheamus thing is a hoax. Calm down. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 7, 2018

Satin’s tweet actually caused a bit more confusion as some people didn’t actually know what he was talking about. So, they started sending more tweets to him asking what it was all about, and he once again confirmed that Sheamus wasn’t dead and he never said the WWE superstar was.

Someone started a hoax on FB saying I reported that he died this AM. https://t.co/56K8WToGmK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 7, 2018

Sheamus has been in the news a good bit lately, though, as Give Me Sport reported last month that WWE has been somewhat “protecting” him in the ring. The superstar is dealing with an injury that may prevent him from taking bumps of any kind and it could bring an early end to his career.

The “Celebrity Death Hoax” is a horrible thing and one that is not going to end anytime soon as people love causing drama. Right now, Sheamus is believed to have died in a car accident by a lot of people, but they just don’t realize that he’s still alive. While the WWE superstar may be dealing with some big-time injury issues, he certainly isn’t dead.