Watch Cavs Vs. Timberwolves 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Monday night, the Cavs vs. Timberwolves live streaming and televised game coverage arrives for basketball fans to watch. Both Cleveland and Minnesota were able to win their previous games and now will be involved in a battle that oddsmakers have marked as a close matchup. Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, points total, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Timberwolves game live streaming online.

According to the Odds Shark consensus for tonight’s point spread, this game is an even matchup with only one book offering the home team as a one-point favorite. For the moneyline options, Cleveland is being offered at -120 at several sportsbooks, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are +100. The Cavaliers are just 2-3 over their last five games while the Timberwolves are 3-2 straight up. Meanwhile, tonight’s points total is at 222 points for the complete game for bettors to contemplate. The two teams have gone over the total in six of their last seven matchups, so it may be a good option for bettors to consider again. Both teams are currently among the top third of the NBA teams when it comes to points they’re putting up.

As mentioned, both teams are looking for their second-straight win tonight in Minnesota. Cleveland was able to win on the road against the Orlando Magic 131-127 behind 33 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron James. The Timberwolves defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-98. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points in the victory which helped Minnesota move to 25-16 for the season with a 14-6 home record. They’ll try to gain their 15th win in what could be a major scoring display tonight featuring a handful of All-Star players such as James, Towns, Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevin Love.

Tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time from the Target Center. Live televised game coverage will be available for fans on different networks depending on viewing region. In the Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) has most Cavs games covered. For the Minnesota viewing regions, it’s best to check for the game on the Fox Sports North (FSNTH) channel. All other viewers will need to have a valid NBA League Pass subscription to watch tonight’s game via television.

Dimes.

Dunks.

The Return. Find your #MondayMotivation with our Top Plays of Week 12.

#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/IQ39y2yokZ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 8, 2018

In order to watch the Cavs vs. Timberwolves live streaming online tonight, those fans in the two different Fox Sports regions should be able to log into Fox Sports Go via their official website or compatible apps. Otherwise, the NBA League Pass offers several options to see this game and others on a live feed. There is the option to individually purchase tonight’s game, or buy a season pass for either team, as well as a season pass for all teams. See more information on the NBA League Pass website.