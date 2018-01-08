Katie Maloney Was ‘Humiliated’ By The Tom Schwartz Cheating Rumors On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are facing a cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and understandably, Maloney isn’t happy about the statements being made by Lala Kent.

According to last week’s episode of the Bravo TV series, Tom Schwartz allegedly cheated on Katie Maloney just months after their August 2016 wedding with one of Lala Kent’s friends, who claimed he lovingly referred to her as “Bubba” during their encounter.

“It was humiliating, really,” Katie Maloney admitted to Us Weekly magazine on January 8. “I was so embarrassed… I was really devastated. It was really hurtful.”

News of Katie Maloney’s alleged cheating was first established during a conversation between Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix. However, rather than allow the rumor to make the rounds and ultimately make its way to Maloney, Madix chose to go directly to Tom Schwartz and allow him to discuss the issue with his wife.

Right away, Katie Maloney was shocked to hear what was being said about her husband and told Us Weekly that she was especially saddened by the report because she and Tom Schwartz were in such a good place at the time. As she explained, she and Schwartz went to hell and back before their wedding and essentially burned their relationship to the ground. Then, once they got married, the couple “really recommitted.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been together for the entirety of Vanderpump Rules and throughout the past six seasons, they have endured a number of cheating scandals. That said, their relationship has remained intact and despite their latest scandal, they appear to be doing better than ever as Schwartz and their co-star, Tom Sandoval, prepare to open their new restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

As for Katie Maloney, she’s been hard at work on her beauty and lifestyle website Pucker and Pout, which was first launched years ago.

To see more of Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.