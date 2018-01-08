‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers: Shaun Gets In A Car Accident, Grows Closer To Lea [Sneak Peek]

The Good Doctor returns to ABC after almost a month of hiatus for the holidays. At the end of Episode 10, Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) had a meltdown when his mentor and president of the hospital, Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), cornered him about going to a therapy session. Murphy told Glassman he wasn’t interested in going, but he pushed him until he had a meltdown. Shaun hit Aaron out of frustration. After he realized what he did, he ran away.

Dr. Glassman went to his apartment and found his clothes gone. He noticed his picture of his brother, Steve, wasn’t on the dresser either. He feared the worst and couldn’t figure out where Shaun could have gone. It led viewers to jump to the conclusion that Murphy may have lost it and ran away. However, that isn’t the truth. He will return with a plan on how to handle Dr. Glassman’s demands.

The Good Doctor released a promo and sneak peek for tonight’s show. In the promo, Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) get into a car accident. It will probably be a fender bender and nothing serious. After Lea hears that Murphy has never driven a car, she will insist that he takes the wheel. It will be both exciting and terrifying when he loses control of the vehicle.

Eike Schroter / ABC Images

In the Good Doctor sneak peek video, which is posted below, Shaun questions Lea on what she does for a living to be able to afford two cars, one of which is a fancy sports car. She explains that one was given to her after her grandfather died. They get into the car, and she speeds away. Shaun looked a little nervous about going on a trip with her.

Good Doctor spoilers suggest that the trip will be a turning point for Shaun. Not only will he admit that he really cares for his neighbor, but he will figure out how to handle this situation with Dr. Glassman. Shaun will put his mentor on some type of notice. He may tell him he wants to manage his own life. Whatever it is, Murphy should expect a struggle, as Glassman isn’t quite ready to let him go yet.

Check in with the doctor for your weekly dose of drama. #TheGoodDoctor returns to ABC tonight at 10|9c with #FreddieHighmore. pic.twitter.com/TAV739XxgC — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) January 8, 2018

The Good Doctor airs Monday’s nights on ABC.