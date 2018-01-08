ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Season 22 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Hearts Racing As The Dates Begin In Episode 2

Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season features the first dates for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his ladies. Spoilers hint that things will get speedy during these outings and there are intense moments on the way. What can viewers expect from the January 8 show?

ABC shares that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will have two one-on-one dates in Episode 2 and Bachelor spoilers reveal that those outings go to Becca Kufrin and Krystal Nielson. Arie and Becca will head out on a motorcycle ride and stop at a Malibu mansion where they meet up with fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

Gossip guru Reality Steve adds that Arie and Becca will do some high-end shopping where he gets her expensive shoes, jewelry, and clothing, and his Bachelor spoilers detail that the couple will have a romantic evening portion to their date as well. The buzz is that this date goes well and that Kufrin will be sticking around for a while.

Krystal’s date with Arie is a big one, as Bachelor spoilers indicate that the two head to Arizona where Nielson gets to meet the Luyendyk family. Reality Steve adds that the two spend time with his dog and visit his old high school before heading back to Los Angeles where they have a private concert by Connor Duermit at the Los Angeles Theatre.

There is one group date in Episode 2 and it involves 15 bachelorettes, a racetrack, and a demolition derby. Bachelor spoilers reveal that Annaliese Puccini will get some one-on-one time with Luyendyk as she hyperventilates over a traumatic bumper car incident from her youth and this will rile up some of the other ladies. In addition, Seinne Fleming wins the derby and the group date rose. Unfortunately for Brittany Taylor, she reportedly got a concussion during the derby and spent the evening at the hospital.

Four women do not get to go on dates in Episode 2 and Reality Steve explains that this applies to Lauren Burnham, Ashley Luebke, Jacqueline Trumbull, and Lauren Schleyer. The Bachelor spoilers from People tease that things will get heated between Krystal and Bibiana Julian at the cocktail party as they fight for time with Arie and Luyendyk will be trying to wrap his head around it all.

It sounds as if viewers may be left hanging at that point of Episode 2 on Monday night, leaving the rose ceremony and eliminations for Episode 3. However, Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve share that when the eliminations do occur, Jenny Delaney, Lauren Griffin, and Valerie Biles are sent packing.

Will the recipient of Arie’s first date also manage to snag Luyendyk’s final rose? The Bachelor spoilers tease that the sparks will fly between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin, but there is plenty of drama set to play out before fans get to see how it all turns out in Season 22.