‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Girlfriend Reportedly Split

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is reportedly single again. The mother of three has allegedly split with her rumored girlfriend, Dominique Porter, after only a couple of months of dating. Lowry is reportedly the one who decided to call it quits on the relationship, and sources close to the MTV personality claim she has some pretty good reasons for deciding to be single.

According to a January 8 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry has officially ended her romance with Dominique Porter. The Teen Mom 2 star allegedly believed she was better off single at this time due to the fact that she’s still not over all of the drama and heartache that she suffered with the father of her third baby, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed their first child together, son Lux, back in August, but things quickly turned sour for the pair. During the pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that Chris wasn’t always there for her in a supportive way. Kail even revealed on the show that Chris had been cheating on her while she was carrying their son. After giving birth to Lux, things went from bad to worse. Lowry revealed during a TM2 reunion that Chris had spent weeks without seeing his son, and that she hadn’t been in communication with her baby daddy.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have been back in communication, and Lux has seen his father a couple of times, including being present for Lopez’s college graduation. However, Kailyn isn’t ready to get back into another relationship. The Teen Mom 2 star decided to end things with Dominique in order to focus on her life, career, and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Kailyn Lowry has stated in the past that she and Dominique Porter were friends for about a year before their relationship turned romantic. However, Lowry immediately revealed on her podcast that it was tough to date due to the fact that she has three young children at home. Although the Teen Mom 2 star is now single, she and Porter have reportedly parted on good terms, and have decided to remain friends.

Fans can watch Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV later this year.