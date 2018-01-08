‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Misses Out On Breaking Record Due To ‘FIFA 18’

Despite a late-year release, Call of Duty: WWII ended up as the bestselling video game of 2017. The game overtook Destiny 2 for the top seller of the year and has remained one of the most popular video games of the year both digitally and in physical copy sales. However, there is one record that Call of Duty: WWII had a chance to break this past week but fell short due to the success of sports game FIFA 18. While the popular soccer game came out just over three months ago, it opened the new year by blocking Call of Duty: WWII from breaking its own record.

Call of Duty: WWII Record Possibility

Call of Duty: WWII had ranked in the top spot on the U.K. physical sales chart for nine straight weeks. According to Gamespot, the video game only needed one more week on top in order to break its own record of 10 consecutive weeks on top by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Instead, FIFA 18 topped the U.K. charts this week, pushing Call of Duty: WWII to the second spot in the rankings, meaning that the game only managed to tie the previous franchise record. However, that doesn’t mean the game has no chance in the future.

In the third spot on the U.K. physical sales list was Grn Theft Auto V, which has hit the top 40 for 255 consecutive weeks now. That game was released way back in 2013 and proves that popular video games can last forever. Eighty-five percent of its finishes were in the top 10.

FIFA 18 returns to the top of the UK Charts https://t.co/RBY1GVONMD pic.twitter.com/0HRA0xdiKI — Destructoid (@destructoid) January 8, 2018

Call of Duty: WWII And FIFA 18 Success

The failure of Call of Duty: WWII does little to chill the success the game has reached since its release. Gamespot also reported that Call of Duty: WWII was the bestselling video game in both the U.K. and the United States.

In the U.S., Destiny 2 finished second to the popular war game. In the U.K., it was FIFA 18, and unlike Destiny 2, which has struggled to impress gamers since its release, the soccer video game has remained hugely popular with fans.

FIFA 18 had hit the top of the charts in the U.K. upon its release and spent three straight weeks in that position. After Call of Duty: WWII took the spot and ran with it, FIFA 18 remained close on its heels. While sales were dropping 57 percent week by week, according to MCV, however, Call of Duty: WWII was falling 72 percent week to week, allowing FIFA 18 to catch back up.