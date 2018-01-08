WWE Rumors: Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Surprise Entrants Odds Revealed For Historic Match

The WWE’s first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match is less than three weeks away, and excitement is building over the possible surprises. With about 20 women total from the Raw and SmackDown Live brands, it has left the door open for some entrants to show up that fans aren’t expecting. The majority of them could come from the NXT roster, but there could also be some former or new WWE women’s stars participating in the match. Based on the latest odds, there are several to watch out for.

Warning: WWE Royal Rumble 2018 spoilers may follow from here.

The recently published betting odds for the Paddy Power Irish sportsbook have revealed the favorites to make an “in-ring appearance” for the women’s match. Several NXT superstars are on the list, with current women’s champion Ember Moon leading the way with 1 to 10 odds to appear. Moon was the beneficiary of Asuka deciding to leave for the main roster, and there could be another showdown between the two in this match. She’s followed by “The Iconic Duo” of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, who have odds of 1 to 8 each, and Sanity’s Nikki Cross, who has 1 to 7 odds.

NXT women’s stars such as Royce, Kay, and Moon tend to make the most sense to fill in spots for this match. Of those superstars, Royce and Kay have been mentioned in rumors as heading to the main roster later this year, possibly after WrestleMania is over. However, that doesn’t mean fans couldn’t see a few “blasts from the past” from the women’s wrestling revolution.

WWE fans are hoping former champions including AJ Lee return for the women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ match. WWE

Former Divas and Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix is listed next. “The Glamazon” was recently reported as scheduled to join the commentary team for the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Beth was recently inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame and has 4 to 9 odds. That has her tied with former longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella. Newcomer Ronda Rousey is on the odds next and is receiving 4 to 7 odds to show up, with Nikki’s sister Brie receiving 11 to 10 odds.

WWE could potentially bring back a variety of their top women’s superstars from over the years. Among those receiving odds to appear are Lita (4/6), Eve Torres (15/8), Kelly Kelly (2/1), Alundra Blaze (2/1), Michelle McCool (4/1), Torrie Wilson (5/1), Gail Kim (10/1), and even Sunny (20/1). Interestingly enough, Trish Stratus is not receiving odds to make an “in-ring appearance” right now. AJ Lee, who fans believe could make a comeback at some point, has 8 to 1 odds to show up in the ring.

Two of WWE’s female personalities who don’t normally work matches are also potential entrants into the match. Ring announcer Jo Jo, who was once trying to become a superstar in the ring, and backstage interviewer/show host Renee Young are receiving odds to possibly surprise fans with an appearance in this historic match.

As of right now, those particular surprises probably wouldn’t excite fans as much as seeing as some of the former legends of the ring involved in this first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. Hearing the classic theme music of AJ Lee might draw the biggest pop of them all beyond Ronda Rousey making her pro wrestling match debut.

Fans can see which surprise entrants show up when the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, January 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.