Not everyone enjoyed the Golden Globe Awards last night because Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire actress Ally Sheedy went on Twitter to call Golden Globe winner James Franco out for harming her career. Ally Sheedy also mentioned actor Christian Slater, but most of her ire was aimed at Franco. Ally Sheedy has since deleted her tweets calling out James Franco, but in this day and age, screenshots mean that the world can still read them. Ally Sheedy is keeping mum about what she happened the last time she worked with James Franco, but now people are asking questions about Franco and possible bad behavior.

Breakfast Club Actress Ally Sheedy Tweeted That James Franco Did Not Deserve To Be Rewarded

Page Six says that as James Franco took the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for The Disaster Artist, Ally Sheedy started tweeting her displeasure.

“James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Ally Sheedy then tweeted again, adding the #metoo hashtag to her post.

“Ok, wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo”

Ally Sheedy had early voiced her opinion that for this year particularly, she was distressed that a man was hosting. Sheedy was also irked that James Franco was wearing a pin in support of women that said #timesup, suggesting that Franco was a hypocrite. Ally Sheedy was also retweeting other claims from women about actors in Hollywood.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.”

"Breakfast Club" star Ally Sheedy called out James Franco over his #GoldenGlobes win with the #MeToo https://t.co/TVpUsQgLue pic.twitter.com/JNcC4zH4um — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 8, 2018

Ally Sheedy Is Not Ready To Tell Her Full #MeToo Story About James Franco

The Daily Beast suggested that the last time Ally Sheedy and James Franco worked together was on stage back in 2014, and Sheedy has not worked much if at all since then. Sheedy hinted that after working with James Franco, she left the industry altogether, but wouldn’t say more.

“Sheedy may be alluding to something more personal since she worked with Franco herself on the 2014 off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift.“

Whether it was the intention of Ally Sheedy or not to throw open the barn door on the past of James Franco, that’s what she’s done, says Vulture. In the same year that Sheedy last worked with James Franco, he made a public error in judgment while starring on Broadway in the play Of Mice and Men. Franco, 39, tried to hook up with a 17-year-old girl through Instagram that he had met at the theater. He told her he could rent a hotel room so the two could spend time together. The teenager later published their online conversation.

James Franco Said He Made A Mistake Soliciting A Teenager

James Franco went on Live with Kelly and Michael to admit that he had messed up in having inappropriate contact with a minor. Franco said that seeing the conversation online was embarrassing. He did not mention anything about any issues with Sheedy at that time.

“I used bad judgment.”

Ally Sheedy and other women are calling out James Franco for predatory behavior. https://t.co/kvj8xK5Hmo pic.twitter.com/IDTvx8MSyr — someecards (@someecards) January 8, 2018

Women Other Than Ally Sheedy Are Speaking Out Against James Franco

Now, women other than Ally Sheedy are speaking out on Twitter about being the victim of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of James Franco. Sarah Tither-Kaplan complained that she felt that Franco took advantage of her.

“Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!”

Violet Paley said that James Franco exposed himself to her.

“Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17-year-old?”

This story continues to evolve, but at this time Ally Sheedy is not ready to make an additional statement at this time.