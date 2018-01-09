Kim Kardashian Bugged By Rob Kardashian’s 140-Pound Weight Gain, Pushes Weight-Loss Plan [Rumor]

Kim Kardashian and her family members have often discussed their diet obsessions. Every detail of Kim’s ketogenic diet, which resulted in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously losing 75 pounds, has earned the celebrity weight-loss spotlight. Kardashian even was reported to have put husband Kanye West on a Paleo diet, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Kourtney Kardashian has become famed for her gluten-free, dairy-free, organic diet, and Khloe Kardashian has turned her own weight-loss success into a TV spin-off, Revenge Body. Prior to her rumored pregnancy, Kylie Jenner was a vegan diet star, while Kendall Jenner has become known for joining her sisters in their passion for munching on enormous salads, as the Inquisitr pointed out.

Rob Kardashian Gains Weight After Blac Chyna Drama

Kourtney and Kim have earned fame for their success in restoring their pre-baby bodies multiple times. But despite those Keeping Up with the Kardashians weight-loss role models, Rob has continued to struggle with his health and weight.

Kardashian reportedly hasn’t been exercising or socializing outside of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan. Instead, Rob allegedly is devoting almost all of his time to eating junk food and playing video games as he isolates at home, battling both his weight and depression, according to several reports.

I’m craving Mc Donald’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Just before Christmas, an insider told People that Rob has become isolated after the shocking drama involving his former fiancée Blac Chyna. Kardashian turned to social media about six months ago, posting expletives and nude photos of Chyna, along with allegations of alcohol and drug abuse and cheating.

The resulting legal battles have played out in the public spotlight, as has the custody war over Rob’s and Blac Chyna’s young daughter, Dream.

“Chyna has accused Kardashian of violating California’s revenge porn laws…and allegedly verbally and physically abusing her. Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.”

In the wake of this drama, Kardashian has gained weight and become isolated, according to the source. Although Rob enjoys spending time with his daughter, “that’s about it,” said the insider.

Kardashian continues to struggle with his health, particularly with depression and weight gain, according to the source. Rob does sometimes socialize with family members, but according to a new report, Kardashian hopes that the family doesn’t push him to lose weight.

Rob Hopes Family Doesn’t “Bug” Him To Lose Weight — But That’s Just What Kim Kardashian Does

An insider told Hollywood Life that Rob has been “stress eating” in the wake of his legal troubles with Blac Chyna. But Kardashian reportedly sees the New Year as the opportunity to start over and take off the pounds.

“[Rob Kardashian] hopes his family doesn’t bug him and he is looking forward to [losing weight] by himself to prove everyone wrong.”

After Rob and Chyna split, he reportedly gained more weight and became even more isolated. The insider said that Kardashian has been struggling and neglecting his health. Rob previously lost weight when he was dating Chyna, but he reportedly couldn’t keep up with his healthy lifestyle when his romance fell apart.

Rob’s sister Kim has taken notice of her brother’s weight gain, according to Heat magazine via Film News. In addition to Rob’s weight problems, he reportedly is struggling with diabetes. An insider told the magazine that Kim stepped up to push Rob to turn his life around by improving his health.

Kim Kardashian Pushes Hypnosis Intervention For Obese Rob

Rob’s weight reportedly has put him in the obesity category, adding to his health problems. After winning her own weight loss wars, Kim has taken it upon herself to help her brother do the same, according to the source.

“[Rob Kardashian has been] persuaded by his weight-conscious sister Kim Kardashian to try hypnosis in a bid to shed 10 stone [140 pounds] in excess weight.”

When Kardashian first suggested a hypnosis weight-loss intervention, Rob was hesitant, said the insider. However, when Kardashian made her brother aware of how much his weight was putting his health at risk, he agreed.

Rob Kardashian wasn’t always overweight, but his stress eating has caused his weight to skyrocket, causing Kim Kardashian to be concerned. Raoul Gatchalian / Star Max via AP Images

Kim reportedly used hypnosis before, and she wants to help Rob by going with him to appointments. She is reportedly concerned about his health and “truly scared” for his future, according to the insider, who explained why Rob finally agreed to try hypnosis.

Rob Kardashian “Death Wish” Fears

During weight-loss hypnotherapy sessions, patients learn to let go of bad habits and unhealthy eating, replacing those patterns with healthy ones. But Rob will need to change his diet and exercise to succeed with his weight-loss goals.

“[Rob Kardashian] likes the idea that he doesn’t have to actually do anything but lie there.”

The insider also revealed that Rob has a major change to make. Kardashian reportedly leads a “sedentary lifestyle,” with his 140-pound weight gain coming from staying at home “eating junk food and playing video games.”

But the source also expressed fears for Rob’s state of mind, revealing that Kardashian never exercises and is struggling with depression.

“It’s like he’s got a death wish,” added the insider. “There’s no doubt that Rob’s very depressed right now and that’s why he’s treating himself so badly.”