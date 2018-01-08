‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Win Makes History [Video]

Sterling K. Brown earned a place in history when he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Television Series at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. According to TV Guide, Brown scored his first Golden Globe win for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us.

The This Is Us star is the first black actor to win the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award for Best Actor in a Television Drama. It was something Sterling didn’t take lightly and expressed his gratitude during his acceptance speech. It was Brown’s first Golden Globe for his work playing Randall, but he was recognized for the part last year. He won both an Emmy award and an NAACP Image award.

During his acceptance speech, Brown was star struck when he saw Oprah Winfrey sitting in the front row. Many of the winners were taken aback when they saw Oprah sitting so close to the stage. Sterling thanked his talented co-stars, stating they often support each other as they share the leading role. He believes the show needs all of them to tell the beautiful story that Dan Fogelman has in mind.

Paul Drinkwater / Getty Images

Then Brown turned to Fogelman and thanked him for creating the role of Randall. He tearfully explained that Dan created a character for a black man that could only be played by a black man. He added that what makes this role so special to him is the viewers see him for who he is and appreciated him for it. Sterling believes that it makes it harder for people to dismiss people like him because of this role.

“Throughout the majority of my career, I have benefited from color blind casting, which means, ‘Hey, let’s throw a brother in this role,’ right? It’s always really cool. You wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man. And so, what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am, and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me. So, thank you, Dan.”

The This Is Us star shared that he has paid his dues and has played many roles that may have been written for a white man. What sets the part of Randall apart from many of the other roles he’s played in the past is that only a black man, like him, can play it.

Brown’s fellow nominees were Freddie Highmore of The Good Doctor, Jason Bateman of Ozark, Liev Schreiber of Ray Donovan, and Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul.

Watch the video and see Sterling K. Brown’s emotional acceptance speech at the 75th Golden Globe awards.