Some Fans Think Jill Duggar Dillard May Not Be Able To Have More Children

Rumors that something traumatic happened at the birth of Jill Duggar Dillard’s son, Samuel, have been swirling for a while now, and fans think that Jill may not be able to have more children following giving birth.

Jill Duggar Dillard was incredibly social media shy after giving birth to her second son, something that isn’t a trait of most of the Duggar family. While after giving birth to her first son, Jill was all smiles and photos, she hasn’t been as such with Samuel’s birth. The fact that TLC also ignored Samuel’s birth on Counting On in favor of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s wedding made many others believe that Jill’s second born underwent something traumatic and that Jill may not be able to have children now.

Not a lot is known about the delivery, other than Jill Duggar Dillard labored at home for almost three days before turning up at the ER to deliver her son. It is thought by some that she had a hysterectomy, which would be a huge blow for any Duggar who fully buys into Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Quiverfull thinking that commands couples have as many children as possible.

After giving birth, Jill posted a series of quotes on Instagram that made it seem as though she or her family were navigating rough waters at the moment.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have stated that they will no longer appear on Counting On, which serves as the main income for most of the adult couples. Although the show was originally titled Counting On: Jill and Jessa, Derick stated that he has stated that his family has other plans.

Many speculated that Derick was fired from the show after using his social media presence to bash trans teen and fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. Derick, however, stated that he and Jill had decided not to be on the show any longer. TLC issued a vaguely-worded statement that could substantiate Derick being fired but could also substantiate his wanting to quit depending on how it was read.

It could be possible that Jill Duggar Dillard no longer wants to bring attention to the fact that she can’t have children. Instead of appearing alongside her ever multiplying siblings, the Duggar daughter may have chosen to take a step back to focus on her health.