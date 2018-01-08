‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Returns To Steffy To Talk About Their Child’s Future

In the next weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will be hopeful that Liam will come back to her and together they will fix their marriage. Spoilers reveal that Liam will return to her, and they will have a somber discussion about the future of their child.

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) blurted out to Liam (Scott Clifton) that she slept with his father, Liam’s world came crashing down. He could not believe what he was hearing, and when Steffy begged him to forgive her, he gave her a cold stare and walked out on her. But after calming down, Liam will be thinking more about their baby. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will see Steffy again. Steffy will try to ask for forgiveness once more, but her hopes will be crushed as her husband will only want to talk about their child. Saving their marriage is out of the picture right now, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. It will be painful, and fans can expect a lot of tears.

Bill (Don Diamont) will warn Liam not to walk away from Steffy. He wants them to save their marriage. Bill will visit Steffy, but they will argue about the chances that Liam will return to Steffy’s arms. Steffy has a bad feeling about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will be surprised with what Liam will tell him. When he learns about Bill and Steffy’s one-night stand, he will confront his father and give him a stern lecture about his actions. After Wyatt’s confrontation, Katie (Heather Tom) will also lash out at Bill for destroying Steffy and Liam’s relationship. She will tell him that Steffy is in a lot of pain because of him. Furthermore, spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful tease that an intense brawl is about to happen. When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out what Bill did to his daughter, he will be enraged.

Elsewhere, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will bring in some sneaky plans in the coming weeks. He badly wants to bring Ridge down. He and Rick will work together on a new proposal for Eric (John McCook) that could change Ridge’s position in the company.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.