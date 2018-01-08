Kylie Jenner Could Be Set To Reveal Alleged Pregnancy This Week

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant for several months now, but the reality TV star turned lip mogul has kept mum on whether or not she is actually expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Fans were crossing their fingers that Kylie Jenner might drop the worst kept secret in Hollywood during the family’s annual Christmas card photoshoot. Those who actually do keep up with the family were disappointed that Kylie didn’t even make an appearance in the photoshoot at all.

Kylie Jenner has stated that she is spending six months away from the limelight, and many believe this is for her to focus on being a mom. Insiders have told the press that Kylie isn’t going to say a word about her baby until after she gives birth.

Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been rumored to be pregnant for about the same time as Kylie, but recently went public with it just after a teaser for Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired that showed Khloe making a mysterious announcement. After the Internet guessed that this was her revealing her pregnancy, the reality TV star posted on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were indeed expecting.

Now fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner will follow suit. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has advertized that next week they will have announcements so big that they need two episodes to cover them all. In one teaser, Kylie Jenner is shown on FaceTime saying something to her family who are all left slack jawed.

If Kylie follows in Khloe’s footsteps, fans can expect an announcement about her pregnancy sometime this week.

Some fans believe that Kylie Jenner might have already given birth, thanks to a blunder made by her father, Caitlyn Jenner, who tried to quantify how many grandchildren she had. The fumble had many guessing she had forgotten to leave Kylie’s child off the roster and that she had already given birth.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair are also rumored to be having a tumultuous relationship and fighting a lot over their new baby and Kylie’s reclusive ways.