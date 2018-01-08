NeNe Leakes Says Sheree Whitfield Has A Mug Shot And Her BF, Tyrone, Is Guilty Of ‘Ponzi Scheme’

NeNe Leakes wasn’t afraid to lash out at her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Sheree Whitfield during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night. In response to Sheree, in defense of her incarcerated boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, pointing out during a confessional interview for the reality show that NeNe has a mug shot as well, NeNe claimed that Sheree has her own mug shot that she had expunged. NeNe further criticized Sheree’s boyfriend Tyrone, this time going into more detail about his crime by claiming that he’s in prison because he participated in a Ponzi scheme.

On Real Housewives, Sheree, after learning that NeNe had told some of the other housewives that Tyrone was a “con artist” who stole around $4 million from a company, pointed out that NeNe herself has a past. During a confessional interview, Sheree pointed out that both NeNe and her husband, Gregg Leakes, have mug shots.

“Really, NeNe? You and Gregg both have mugshots.”

During Watch What Happens Live, Andy asked NeNe what she thought about Sheree calling out her mugshot. NeNe shot back that having a mugshot doesn’t mean that one is guilty of a serious crime.

“I really don’t care about Shereé bringing up a mugshot. Shereé is trying to — a mugshot does not equal — anybody can get a mugshot, first of all, for a traffic ticket.”

NeNe Leakes further said that her mug shot does not equal to what Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend did, a “Ponzi scheme.” NeNe went on to point out that she never spent a day in jail, compared to Tyrone Gilliams, who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

“A mugshot does not equal 10 years in prison for doing a Ponzi scheme. I ain’t spent a day in jail doing nothing, honey, OK? So you got 10 years in prison, you sure won’t walk around here being nice to no damn body. You got 10 years with the feds, honey. That’s a whole other situation.”

NeNe wasn’t done there. She went on to say that instead of calling out her mug shot, Sheree should worry about her own mug shot, as well as that of her son, not to mention Tyrone’s.

“And by the way, Shereé need to worry about her own mugshot. Her son got a mugshot and her man got a mugshot, so please don’t call out no mugshots. Let’s be for real.”

What did Sheree get a mugshot for? According to NeNe, Sheree’s mugshot, which she had expunged, was for stealing from a store.

“She had hers expunged. She was stealing out the store, remember?”

In 2008, the New York Post reported that when Sheree was 19, she was arrested twice for theft.

“In 1989, when she was 19, Ohio native Whitfield-then known as Sheree Fuller-was arrested, twice, for theft, according to Cuyahoga County court records.”

Since Sheree revealed on the show that she was dating Tyrone Gilliams, NeNe and Sheree have exchanged insults on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sheree, about a month ago, retweeted a viewer’s tweet that NeNe shouldn’t say anything about Sheree dating a prisoner because she herself probably serviced a few prisoners when she worked as a stripper back in her old life.

Does this ugliness between NeNe Leakes and Sheree Whifield mean that viewers can expect a showdown between the two women on the upcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show? Maybe not. On Twitter, NeNe vowed that she won’t be getting into it with Sheree at the reunion show.