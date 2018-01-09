Dakota Johnson Rocks Fifty Shades Of Black At Golden Globes 2018 Without Boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson may have put her relationship with Chris Martin in the fast lane, but she chose not to bring him to Golden Globes 2018. While the 28-year-old actress and the 40-year-old singer has been spotted in Los Angeles, France, Israel, and Argentina together, they have not yet appeared in any public functions yet. Golden Globes 2018 may have been the perfect opportunity for Fifty Shades actress to debut her new boyfriend, but it looks like things will take time.

The 28-year-old actress, dressed in black, joined the rest of the actresses on the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet to protest sexual harassment and to raise awareness for Time’s Up, “a new initiative fighting sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. While she is not one of the major figures in spearheading Time’s Up, she showed through her wardrobe that she wants to support the cause as fully as possible.

Her classy Gucci dress garnered praises from many onlookers, who appreciated the “glitzy Nirav Modi earrings and bangles” as well as “the stunning crystal belt” that brought the ensemble together. Her train added fullness and complexity to an otherwise simple, youthful dress.

Check out Fifty Shades star in all black.

However, her boyfriend of few months, Chris Martin, was nowhere to be seen near her on Sunday night.

A week ago, Dakota and Chris were rumored to be on the path to marriage.

“Chris says a relationship has never felt so easy – he thinks she’s the coolest girl and has already told her he loves her,” the source revealed. “[Dakota]’s said they’ve already talked about the possibility of getting married next year — they just want to see how they go traveling together for Chris’ tour first before they jump in too fast.”

While the Coldplay singer and the daughter of Melanie Griffith have yet to confirm, their trip to Paris over the holiday season showed that they are getting romantic.

The wedding date for the new couple may not be set, but it looks like Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, is one step closer to making her second marriage come true. She recently announced that she will finalize the conscious uncoupling that she has been going through with the Coldplay singer by getting engaged to Brad Falchuk.

???? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:59am PST

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Gwyneth wrote according to Newsday. “[…] I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Dakota and Chris have not yet been as open about their budding romance as Gwyneth has been.

While the Oscar winner was not rocking the red carpet with an all-black outfit, she did post on her Instagram that she fully supports the Time’s Up initiative.

???? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

Dakota Johnson’s new movie, Fifty Shades Freed, is set to premiere on February 9, 2018.