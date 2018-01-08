‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Stuns At 2018 Golden Globes, Fans Buzz Over Red Carpet Walk

Entertainment stars hit the red carpet Sunday night for the 2018 Golden Globes, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stood out from the crowd. Nearly everybody wore black to honor the Time’s Up movement, and Brown’s little black dress was certainly a jaw-dropper that had everybody talking. Not only was Millie’s look garnering a lot of attention, the timing of her red carpet walk had people buzzing as well.

Refinery29 notes that Millie Bobby Brown walked the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet separately from the rest of her Stranger Things co-stars. There has not been an official explanation for the decision to appear separately, and the fact that the rest of the young stars were photographed together about an hour before Millie appeared had Stranger Things fans going wild on social media.

Outlets have noted that according to social media updates at the time, Brown’s makeup artist was still working on her look about 20 minutes before the other Stranger Things stars hit the Golden Globes red carpet. That tidbit led many to think that Brown simply wasn’t ready as soon as the others. When Millie did appear about an hour after her other young Stranger Things co-stars, she left everybody stunned.

Millie’s dress and shoes were by Calvin Klein By Appointment, notes Just Jared, and her jewelry was from Repossi. Brown’s dress was short, had pockets, and presented a voluminous neckline gathered over her shoulders in the front and a daringly deep cut in the back. Bustle details that the Stranger Things star kept her hair simple to compliment the bold dress, smoothing it back into a sleek top knot with a braid on the side.

Millie’s look was definitely a grown-up one, and this had some people online commenting that they felt the dress and look were inappropriate for the 13-year-old. However, the Stranger Things shared previously shared with InStyle that she and her team work hard to stick with “age-appropriate” choices for her appearances.

So happy to be at the @goldenglobes with my friends!!! pic.twitter.com/smCvKqBmfF — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) January 7, 2018

The Stranger Things teen explained that her potential looks need to be approved by her mom first, and then her agents and father need to approve as well. Millie notes that if her dad isn’t on-board, she simply doesn’t wear the outfit. Brown’s fans know that Millie loves fashion and tends to shake things up on the red carpet, and this Calvin Klein dress was definitely a bold choice.

Stranger Things has been renewed by Netflix for Season 3, but no official premiere date has been released yet, and people may have to wait until 2019 to see what comes next. In the meantime, the cast is having a blast with the attention the show has garnered, and fans will be anxious to see what Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the young cast tackles next.