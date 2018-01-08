Lala Kent Labeled A ‘Home Wrecker’ And ‘Gold Digger’ After Going Public With Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has been under fire since confirming her controversial relationship with Randall Emmett.

Following several months of rumors on Vanderpump Rules, which suggested Lala Kent was dating a married man, the reality star and aspiring actress is being labeled as a “gold digger” and a “home wrecker” among many other things.

“[Lala Kent] is hooker/gold digger/home wrecker. That’s the fact!” one person wrote in the comments section of a photo shared by Kent on January 6.

“The internet need to stop making hookers/home wreckers famous,” another person added.

In the photo shared, Lala Kent was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a Rolls Royce convertible.

Lala Kent has long been flaunting her extravagant lifestyle on social media, but since confirming her romance with Randall Emmett, she appears to be getting more and more backlash from fans who have accused her of coming in between the movie producer and his now-ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

According to a report by Page Six last month, Randall Emmett requested a separation from Ambyr Childers in April 2015 but asked the court to throw out his request in May of the following year, months after he and Lala Kent were seen together. Then, in January 2017, as Kent was accused of dating a married man named Randall by several of her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Childers filed for divorce.

In the same report, it was revealed that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett had been caught kissing one another at a FabFitFun event in Beverly Hills in early December, weeks before Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized.

Following the finalization of her boyfriend’s divorce, Lala Kent posted an image of the two of them sharing a kiss while celebrating the New Year in Miami, Florida. Around the same time, Randall Emmett shared his first photo of her on his page.

In Randall Emmett’s photo, Lala Kent was seen boarding his private plane.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.