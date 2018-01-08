Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are continuously making it to the headlines since they confirmed their relationship in 2015. As a matter of fact, there were speculations claiming that the pair is now ready to tie the knot and start building their own family the soonest time possible. However, recent reports suggest that the couple has already called off their wedding plans.

Feud reports are hounding the relationship of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton lately. In December 2017, Radar Online suggested that the two were not on good terms after the ex-partner of Miranda Lambert allowed the “Cool” songstress’ kids to hold guns while they were spending time at Blake’s farm in Oklahoma. Gavin Rossdale was, reportedly, infuriated after he learned the news and told Gwen that he would never forgive her if something happened to their children.

Reports suggested that Blake Shelton got upset after Gwen Stefani, reportedly, told him to respect her estranged husband since he is the father of her three sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. The news outlet even claimed that the pair did not spend the Thanksgiving Day together. It reported that Blake was seen in Oklahoma while Gwen was spotted in New York City. “Everything between Gwen and Blake was perfect, but this gun episode has put a real strain on their fairy-tale romance,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship could possibly be on the rocks. Adding fuel to the fire are the reports saying that the estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale is jealous of Blake’s closeness with The Voice Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski. Life & Style, as cited by Celebrity Insider, even claimed that the “Hollaback Girl” singer has called off their “summer wedding” after a huge fight.

Gwen Stefani enjoys the woods with family and Blake Shelton https://t.co/5iTh8puN5e via @DailyMailCeleb — Cat ????☀️???? (@izzle284) December 29, 2017

It was also reported that Gwen Stefani feels that she loves Blake Shelton more than he loves her. The publication added that their hectic schedules and differences are also causing problems in their relationship. Despite these split rumors, some fans believe that everything is fine between the couple. As a matter of fact, the “Rich Girl” singer spent the holidays together with Miranda Lambert’s former lover and her three sons.

Blake Shelton's Story of Falling in Love with Gwen Stefani Will Make You Swoon https://t.co/tZtAkApHDZ — People (@people) December 28, 2017

Neither of the two popular singers has commented on these split rumors up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of the pair should take all these unconfirmed reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!