Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been raising her four daughters as a single mother ever since her husband, Joe Giudice, began his 41-month prison sentence back in 2016. Things have not been easy for Teresa, and while she has previously said that she loves and supports her husband, there are some serious rumors floating around suggesting that she is ready to leave him.

If you watch the Real Housewives of New Jersey, you probably know that Teresa has talked a little bit about her strained relationship with Joe. In fact, a preview for the show’s season finale has Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, both wondering if Teresa will “walk” after an upcoming trip to visit him in prison.

In addition to what viewers see on the show, the media has been having a field day with rumors surrounding Teresa and Joe’s marriage. Unsurprisingly, there have been plenty of cheating rumors to go around, but there has also been talk that Giudice has been getting some “advice” from her divorce attorney pal, Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis. The two women had dinner last week and Teresa’s original caption (which read, “getting great advice”) really sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Now, another social media post is making people wonder if Teresa and Joe really are heading for a split. Teresa took to Instagram to wish her oldest daughter, Gia, a happy 17th birthday. In doing so, the reality star and mother-of-four shared a photo collage, filled with fun memories and family photos. However, only one of those photos included Joe — and it was a picture of just him and Gia. Teresa didn’t include any pictures of the whole family or any other pictures of her, Joe, and Gia.

You can check out the post below.

Of course, no one knows what is going to happen with Joe and Teresa’s marriage. Teresa has kept herself focused on raising her girls and doesn’t post much (if anything at all) about her husband. Reports have indicated that she sees him once every couple of weeks, bringing her daughters to visit their dad at New Jersey’s Fort Dix Correctional Institution.