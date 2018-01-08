Stassi Schroeder Won’t Let Any Man Keep Her From Doing What Makes Her Happy After Patrick Meagher Split

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher broke up in August of last year after four years of on and off dating and days later, the Vanderpump Rules star embarked on a Mexican getaway with her friends.

As fans may have seen, Stassi Schroeder attempted to move on from her up and down romance with Patrick Meagher as she enjoyed spending time with Rachael O’Brien and Danni Baird, of Southern Charm, on a vacation she had planned to celebrate with Patrick Meagher in honor of their anniversary.

During a new interview, Stassi Schroeder looked back on her decision to go to Mexico with her friends and explained that there was no way she was going to sit around her apartment and cry alone.

“I am not going to let a man keep me from doing what is actually going to make me happy,” Stassi Schroeder explained to The Daily Dish on January 8. “I wasn’t about to go sit in my apartment by myself and cry. I was going to sit in Mexico with my girlfriends and cry.”

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher had been on and off for years leading up to their latest split and for a long time, Meagher refused to appear on Vanderpump Rules. However, in the summer of last year, after reconciling with his reality star girlfriend after spending several months apart, Meagher began to film.

As fans have seen, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher appeared on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules together but Meagher was only seen in a guest-starring role.

Since splitting from Patrick Meagher months ago, Stassi Schroeder has been enjoying time with friends and traveling around the world. As fans may have seen on the reality star’s Instagram page, she recently traveled to France with Rachael O’Brien and later embarked on a trip to Australia with Kristina Kelly.

As for the couple’s breakup, it is hard to say whether or not fans will watch as the couple parts ways on the upcoming episodes of the Bravo reality series.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.