Kelly Clarkson Slams Donald Trump Backstage At The 2018 Golden Globes [Video]

Kelly Clarkson was throwing a whole lot of shade in President Donald Trump’s direction at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards last night (January 7). The singer, who was on hand to present the award for Best Original Song to “This Is Me” from the movie The Greatest Showman alongside Keith Urban, slammed the president while joking around with the hosts.

Kelly’s shade came as she spoke to E!’s correspondents backstage at the Los Angeles award show during the network’s after-party coverage following the broadcast. She opened up about how much fun she’s been having at the big show after attending for the very first time this year despite soaring to fame back in 2002.

Clarkson took aim at the president backstage at the show as she was asked by the hosts if she’d be willing to vote for Oprah Winfrey to take on the job after Twitter called for the host to run for president of the United States following an incredibly moving speech during the broadcast.

That’s when Clarkson made it very clear to the hosts that she’s certainly not a fan of the way Trump is running things right now. She joked that she’d be willing to vote for anyone over the current president.

Responding after she was asked by one of the hosts if she’d consider voting for Oprah in 2020, Kelly laughed and hit back, “Girl, at this point, I’d vote for anyone!”

Hammering home that she believes anyone could do a better job as president than Trump is doing right now, the first-ever American Idol winner then joked, “At this point, [do] you wanna run?” while gesturing to the E! hosts, including The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills reality star Morgan Stewart.

And this certainly isn’t the first time Clarkson — who opened up about her decision to “spank” her 3-year-old daughter in an interview last week — has made it clear that she’s not exactly a big fan of Trump.

Back in January 2016, Kelly tweeted that she was “legitimately frightened” that Trump could win the presidency during his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Responding to a tweet by Bette Midler that called out Trump for his controversial remarks, Clarkson said two years ago, “I am legitimately frightened for our nation.”

Just last year, Kelly got political once again, quoting a tweet by the president and adding her own sarcastic response to his message.

After Trump called for people to boycott to the NFL and claimed that attendance was way down because of his influence in September, Clarkson sarcastically hit back, “The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings… said no one ever. #billiondollarindustry.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The “Love So Soft” singer then lashed out at a fan on the social media site who told her that she should stay out of politics and stick to singing after seeing her response to the U.S. president.

“The fact that [you] think because I have a job that’s in the public eye, that I should silence myself and negate my American citizenship is ignorant,” Kelly hit back.

The tweet has since gained more than 10,000 likes on the social media site.