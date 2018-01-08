‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Claims She’s An ‘Independent Woman’ After Odd Private Plane Comment

Lala Kent may be dating a wealthy movie producer but the Vanderpump Rules star doesn’t want her fans and followers on Twitter to think that she is dependent upon the money he makes.

On January 7, a Twitter user shared a post on their page about a recent comment Lala Kent made on Vanderpump Rules about her ability, and the ability of other attractive women, to fly private. As the woman explained, Kent shouldn’t encourage women to use their looks to get themselves places. Instead, she should encourage them to be independent and make money themselves.

“I am an independent woman,” Lala Kent fired back, then typing, “Thanks for the advice b***h.”

During a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent was seen arriving back to SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California to ask her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, to rehire her as a hostess for the venue. Although Vanderpump said that Kent didn’t seem to be in need of any money, Kent said that her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, is not an ATM. She also said that she has her own set of bills that need to be paid.

Lala Kent was rumored to be dating a married man in late 2015 but didn’t confirm her relationship with Randall Emmett until the end of last month — days after Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:47pm PST

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were first seen with one another in January, 2015, as they enjoyed a meal at Mr. Chow’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. However, they weren’t romantically linked until later that year as Kent and her co-stars filmed the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although Lala Kent continuously denied that she was involved with a married man, she has since gone public with her relationship with Emmett and did so last week on Instagram after first being spotted kissing the movie producer in early December.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.