‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Gets A New Love Interest, Trouble With Rafe To Come

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s relationship is on thin ice at the moment. The couple, who have had a lot of controversy during their romance, are already on the rocks after ending 2017 on a bad note. However, they’re trying to pick up the pieces of their relationship, but it seems that 2018 won’t be much easier for the pair.

According to a January 7 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Hope may soon get a new love interest. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Salem’s newest bad boy, Stefan O. DiMera, could soon be on Hope’s radar and cause problems for her and Rafe.

As Days of Our Lives fans already know, Stefan recently came to Salem to stir up some drama with the DiMera family. He immediately took over as CEO at DiMera Enterprises, and he and his mother, Vivian Alamain, also decided that they would be moving into the DiMera mansion. While Chad has now lost his position in the company, it seems that he may have more than that to worry about. Stefan obviously has his eye on Chad’s wife, Abigail, and as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two will grow closer. However, it doesn’t seem that anything will come of the relationship, which could leave room for DOOL fans to see Stefan to romance Hope.

Recently, Hope and Rafe have had to jump some big hurdles in their relationship. Days of Our Lives viewers watched as Hope was fired from her job as police commissioner, and Rafe was given the position. The two also argued about getting married and Hope’s lingering feelings for her late husband, Bo Brady. The fight led to a mini breakup for the couple, which sent Rafe straight into the arms of his ex-wife, Sami Brady. Rafe and Sami had a one-night stand and promised to never tell anyone about it. However, Hope’s daughter, Ciara, knows their dirty little secret. This means that Hope could find out about Rafe’s infidelity at any time. Hope would likely be heartbroken by the betrayal, which is when Stefan could make his move on her.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.