Demi Moore’s Daughters Rumer Willis And Tallulah Willis Hit Red Carpet At Gala In Santa Monica

Demi Moore’s daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis appeared on the red carpet Saturday at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala that was held in Santa Monica.

Rumer wore a plunging black floor-length gown that had black and white feather straps and a mesh skirt. The 29-year-old accessorized her look with multiple bracelets, rings, dangling earrings, and a gold satin clutch, and she wore her red hair parted on the side.

Tallulah Willis, 23, wore a red dress with a white print that showed off her legs. The Daily Mail reports that the red heels she wore that strapped on the sides were satin. Her red hair was worn in loose waves, and she completed the look with a black clutch. She opted for a minimal theme, forgoing any additional accessories or heavy makeup.

Rumer and Tallulah shared photos of themselves on Instagram at the gala. Tallulah captioned her photo “Gala Girls” while Rumer wrote that she had a “lovely evening” celebrating the galas 21st year. She also thanked her team for helping put her look together.

All three of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughters wore bikinis while dipping in a hot spring in Idaho over Christmas. Tallulah shared the photos of her, Rumer, and her 26-year-old sister, Scout. Tallulah posted a posted a message to all of the haters who once called her “ugly at 13” as she flaunted her enviable body in a two-piece bikini in the photos. The images can be seen in this article on the Inquisitr.

Rumer Willis commands attention in plunging black gown at Art of Elysium Heaven Gala alongside sister Tallulah https://t.co/YoXb7aXffB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 8, 2018

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000, but their daughters took an interest in following in their footsteps and remain active on social media.

Rumer Willis was in the news last week for having a tattoo removed that was a display of her affection for Val Chmerkovskiy, her former pro dance partner on Dancing with the Stars. Page Six reported that Rumer began laser removal process when it was revealed Chmerkovskiy was dating fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

A source said Rumer “was so infatuated with Val” after winning the Mirror Ball trophy that she got a tattoo of them dancing together. When she realized he had feelings for someone else, she reportedly felt like a “fool” and started the process of having it removed.

Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis are close and share photos regularly on social media together.