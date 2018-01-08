Meghan Markle’s Father, Thomas Markle, Calls Prince Harry A ‘Gentleman’, Calls Couple A ‘Very Good Match’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has broken his silence about his thoughts on his daughter marrying Prince Harry, telling a random passerby that Harry is a “gentleman.”

As the Sun reports, Mr. Markle, 73, was cornered by a stranger in the Mexican resort town of Rosarito, Mexico, who asked the reclusive retiree about his thoughts on the wedding. Mr. Markle has been largely silent about his daughter’s upcoming marriage to the younger brother of the future King of England. He’s said that he’s excited to walk Meghan down the aisle (something that may not actually happen; more on that in a few paragraphs), but until now he’s said nothing about Harry.

However, when the stranger stopped Mr. Markle at a convenience store and pulled out her cell phone, she managed to get on video more out of Mr. Markle about the wedding than he’s said so far.

“I think it’s wonderful, I’m very delighted. I think they’re (a) very good match, I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman.”

After being polite at first, Mr. Markle then made it clear that he wasn’t interested in being interviewed by strangers while he’s just trying to go about his day.

“Don’t bother me any more. No more flashing cameras in my eyes or I’ll flash back.”

Despite Mr. Markle coming off as kind of abrupt, the woman says that she actually runs into Thomas pretty frequently in the Mexican resort town. She says that the former Hollywood lighting technician, who has retired and is living quietly and somewhat reclusively in Mexico, is always nice and always makes it a point to tell the woman how cute her daughter is.

Mr. Markle’s pronouncement comes as rumors swirl about a possible rift in Meghan’s family. She’s already made it clear, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that she prefers to have her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle. You may decide to conclude from this that Meghan and her dad are on the outs, but keep in mind that Meghan is rather “non-traditional” and may just want to forego the tradition that has its roots in the days when women were considered the “property” of their fathers and then handed over to their husbands as their property.

There are also rumors of further awkwardness between Meghan and her dad’s side of the family. She’s publicly and visibly estranged from her half-sister, Samantha Grant, who has promised to write a damning tell-all book about her, according to the Sun. Further, Prince Harry himself made a pretty big slip-up a few weeks back when he referred to his own family as “the family [Meghan] has never had.”

If Meghan’s dad’s words, recorded on the spur of the moment by a stranger who happened to corner him in Mexico, are any indication, it seems that the rumors of tension between the two may not be entirely true after all.